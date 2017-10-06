High School Football Week 6: Georgetown vs. East View

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Georgetown High takes down East View 68-20 at Birkelbach Field. Georgetown (5-1, 3-1) hosts Rouse next week in a District 19-5A match up. East View (2-4, 1-3) is at The Pfield to face Connally.
