ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Ridge beat McNeil, 66-13 in district 13-6A action.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 in district play, and 5-1 on the year. They’ll play Stony Point on Friday.

The Mavs fall to 1-5 this season, and 0-2 in 13-6A. They take on Westwood next week.