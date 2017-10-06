Georgetown testing warning sirens on Saturday

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown is once again set to test its outdoor warning sirens after several failed attempts due to timing and other issues.

The city says the 23 sirens will be tested on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. for 90 seconds. Monthly tests are now planned for the sirens for the first Saturday of the month at 11 a.m

The test that was publicized for Sept. 30 did not occur due to a miscommunication with the company that programmed the siren test. It was also scheduled to be tested for the first time on Aug. 26, but the city postponed it due to Hurricane Harvey at the time.

No testing will be conducted during severe weather or if there is a threat of severe weather to avoid causing confusion for residents.

The outdoor warning sirens are used to send a message to people who are outside at parks, golf courses and other outdoor areas to seek shelter. Sirens are activated to warn of tornadoes, severe weather with strong winds, large hail or a hazardous chemical incident.