Georgetown testing warning sirens on Saturday

By Published:
Outdoor warning siren in Georgetown. (City of Georgetown)
Outdoor warning siren in Georgetown. (City of Georgetown)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Georgetown is once again set to test its outdoor warning sirens after several failed attempts due to timing and other issues.

The city says the 23 sirens will be tested on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. for 90 seconds. Monthly tests are now planned for the sirens for the first Saturday of the month at 11 a.m

The test that was publicized for Sept. 30 did not occur due to a miscommunication with the company that programmed the siren test. It was also scheduled to be tested for the first time on Aug. 26, but the city postponed it due to Hurricane Harvey at the time.

No testing will be conducted during severe weather or if there is a threat of severe weather to avoid causing confusion for residents.

The outdoor warning sirens are used to send a message to people who are outside at parks, golf courses and other outdoor areas to seek shelter. Sirens are activated to warn of tornadoes, severe weather with strong winds, large hail or a hazardous chemical incident.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s