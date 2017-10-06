‘Fixed’ APD Ford SUV tests positive for carbon monoxide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the Austin Police Department said 10 repaired Ford Explorers and Utility Interceptor Vehicles were being put back on the streets after being repaired by Ford due to carbon monoxide issues, the agency said the vehicles would “undergo vigorous testing” prior to being placed back into full service. Within a day or two of being put back in service this week, one of the patrol vehicles tested positive for carbon monoxide.

Austin police say the vehicle’s two CO detectors were triggered early Friday morning. The officer was treated by paramedics at the scene.

In a memo dated Oct. 3, Police Chief Brian Manley along with the interim fleet officer sent a memo to the interim city manager stating the department recently received the first 10 repaired vehicles from Ford and was starting the transitioning process to get the SUVs back on the streets. The memo goes on to say that the vehicles that are placed back in service would “undergo additional testing at maintenance intervals.”

In-Depth Coverage of APD Fleet Carbon Monoxide Issues

At the end of July, APD pulled nearly 400 Ford SUVs in order to get the vehicles fixed by Ford. APD experienced the first carbon monoxide issues back in February when two officers reported problems with their vehicle. In March, an APD sergeant experienced a significant issue.

Ford Motor Company is covering the cost of specific repairs in every police interceptor with a leak concern, regardless of age, mileage or after-market modifications made. The company originally said they discovered holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some units. To rectify the problem, the company is doing three things: check the seal of the rear of the vehicle where exhaust can enter, provide a new air conditioning calibration to bring in more fresh air during heavy acceleration and check for engine codes that could indicate a damaged exhausted manifold.