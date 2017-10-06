East Texas middle school football player collapses during game

Related Coverage Father pushes for UIL heart testing after son’s death

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSHV/KXAN) — A middle school football player in East Texas who collapsed during a game Thursday night suffers from an enlarged heart, according to school officials.

KSHV reports the 7th grader from Carthage Middle School was playing against Henderson Middle School when he collapsed during halftime, while both teams were in the end zones for their halftime team meetings.

CPR was performed on the child and once he was stabilized, a medical helicopter took him to a hospital.

The game was canceled for the rest of the night.

In Texas, the Championship Hearts Foundation provides free heart screenings for teenaged (14-18 years old) athletes, marching band, cheer and drill teams. The group’s purpose is to prevent deaths from Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM). HCM is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young people.

The group usually conducts several Austin-area tests every year. For future dates, check here.