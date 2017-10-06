Dripping Springs ISD first district to offer real estate course

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – Many local schools are providing students the chance to graduate high school with the skills needed to start working in a high demand career without going to college.

In Dripping Springs, the district is now the first school in the state to offer a real estate class where students can graduate and earn their license soon after.

“At the end of this school year if they are 18, they will have satisfied their education requirement and immediately sit for the real estate license,” said Dripping Springs ISD teacher Michael Lemonds.

Most of the students haven’t even moved out of their childhood home but they’re already thinking about selling their first home.

“It’s something you can take through your entire life and just make money off of it and it can kind of be there as a backup plan,” said real estate student Cal Lockhart. “My parents heard about the class and they really wanted to push for it because they saw it as a good way to be able to do something on the side.”

Lemonds says it’s an idea he’s been working to make happen for years.

“I think having a new generation of young real estate professionals coming through is really important to maintain that level of activity and professionalism for the properties that are turning,” said Lemonds. “I just saw the real world practicality of it and just felt like it was something that every student regardless if they wanted to do this professionally could benefit from learning these concepts.”

Due to the growth in Dripping Springs, Lemonds says it’s the perfect place for students to start learning the trade.

“We have so many new communities right around Dripping Springs neighborhoods and subdivisions that it’s provided us with so many great and real practical examples that we can talk about and discuss in class. Because the students live here and they are familiar with all of these subdivisions and commercial properties it really provides them a good real world experience for them that they can really envision when we talk about it in class.”

Many of the students say it’s a skill they can perfect while they attend college and hopefully make some extra money.

“Even if I don’t take this as a full career I can still do this on the side and deal with college payments and stuff like that,” said Lockhart. “If I ever do want to do this full time I’ll already have that experience there because I’ve already worked on it through high school and college.”

The high school students are saving a lot of money and time while doing the program in school. Lemonds says it can cost around $2,000 to take all of the licensing courses necessary.

“It’s a lot of money and it’s very difficult for someone who may be looking to transfer to a second career. They are doing all of that at night or during the weekends and things like that, so I think it’s neat that we are able to infuse this into the curriculum that the students have and provide this opportunity to them within their school day and their class routine,” said Lemonds.