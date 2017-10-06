Deep Eddy Pool delays opening after city has problem filling it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you planned on waking up bright and early for the Deep Eddy Pool opening, you might want to reschedule or look into another local swimming hole.

The pool is currently experiencing a failure with its well system used to fill the pool with water, causing it to fill slower than usual.

The city is still going ahead with the opening celebration, although it will be delayed until the pool is full.

Staff are on-hand to answer any questions or concerns. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is currently planning a temporary closure in the near future to repair the mechanical issues that have been causing these issues.

Earlier this summer, officials had to close down the shallow end of the pool suddenly after the swimming area became too shallow.

You can find a list of alternative pools here.

