CUTE ALERT: Denver Zoo welcomes two red panda cubs

WFLA/NBC Published:
Red panda cubs at the Denver Zoo (Photo via NBC News)
Red panda cubs at the Denver Zoo (Photo via NBC News)

DENVER (WFLA/NBC) – The Denver Zoo welcomed the birth of two male red panda cubs over the summer.

The brothers won’t be visible to the public for another few weeks, but the zoo’s animal care staff shared a video of the cubs’ exams.

Staff says the babies and their mother are thriving. The brothers are pretty feisty and have been wrestling each other.

Red pandas are native to Asia and are listed as an endangered species.

This is the panda parents’ second litter and the cubs have not yet been named.

