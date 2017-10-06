SWAT situation shuts down SH 71 east of Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT situation following a crash has shut down State Highway 71 just east of State Highway 130 and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says there are no serious injuries in the crash at Ross Road, but one person involved has refused to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies were called to the scene at 4:15 p.m. They are unsure if the person involved has a weapon.

Check KXAN’s Traffic page for other crashes that might impact your afternoon commute.

