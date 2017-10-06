Beyoncé watch is currently underway in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — WIth Beyoncé’s husband and sister both performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival Friday night, everyone and their mom wants to know if Beyoncé will make a visit to Austin as well.

While there have been no confirmed sightings of Queen Bey in the Live Music Capital of the World, there is a buzz surrounding the festival since Solange performs at 7:15 p.m. and JayZ is the headliner at 8:15 p.m.

Here’s what the fans on social media are hoping for if Beyoncé does happen to show up in Austin or at ACL.

If you happen to see her, be sure to send us a photo at reportit@kxan.com.

I know it's not going to happen but if jay z brings out Beyoncé tonight you all are invited to my funeral because I will be DECEASED — Summer Hawkins (@summernicoleh) October 6, 2017

I have no interest in ACL this year but I swearrrrr if Beyoncé shows up I’m gonna be livid — toni🐯 (@DancerNeal) October 6, 2017

Can I get a Jay Z, Beyoncé, Solange collab tonight pls? @aclfestival — Jeramy Dedrick (@jeramy_d95) October 6, 2017

Me and Beyoncé in the same city. She's probably at the 4 seasons downtown that's like 10 minutes away. Wow amazing — tiff. (@yastiff) October 6, 2017

i KNOW Beyoncé is in Austin I feel it in my soul — soph (@sophie_ojeda_) October 6, 2017