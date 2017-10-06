Beyoncé watch is currently underway in Austin

(L-R) Yo Gotti, Guest, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Alan Ferguson and Solange Knowles during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
(L-R) Yo Gotti, Guest, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Alan Ferguson and Solange Knowles during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — WIth Beyoncé’s husband and sister both performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival Friday night, everyone and their mom wants to know if Beyoncé will make a visit to Austin as well.

While there have been no confirmed sightings of Queen Bey in the Live Music Capital of the World, there is a buzz surrounding the festival since Solange performs at 7:15 p.m. and JayZ is the headliner at 8:15 p.m.

Here’s what the fans on social media are hoping for if Beyoncé does happen to show up in Austin or at ACL.

If you happen to see her, be sure to send us a photo at reportit@kxan.com.

