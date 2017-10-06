Be a Part of the Experience at Salado Glassworks Fall & Holiday BYO Events

Salado Glassworks is a Central Texas-based glass blowing shop that provides art enthusiasts an intimate experience with the craft of glassblowing. Inside the fully operational studio is an art gallery featuring one-of-a-kind, handcrafted works of all shapes and colors. From custom art to mugs, sippers, tumblers and pendant lights or signature art pieces, Salado Glassworks offers both a wide selection and an exclusive experience. Lead artist Gail Allard and his team welcome you to be a part of the fall/holiday season at the shop by participating in their popular “BYO” events, purchasing one of a kind, hand crafted gifts in the gallery or commissioning your own custom piece. Salado Glassworks is located at 2 Peddler’s Alley, Salado, Texas 76571. To learn more about Hand Blown Glass and to reserve your spot for one of the Blow Your Own upcoming events this fall or holiday season, call (254) 947-0339 or go to SaladoGlassworks.com for more information and to make a reservation.

 

 

