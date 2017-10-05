Tickets for George Strait concert in Austin go on sale next month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — George Strait’s big concert in Austin is eight months away, but you can snag tickets starting in November.

The country music legend will play an exclusive “STRAIT TEXAS” show on June 3, 2018, currently the only show on the “King of Country’s” concert calendar. It’s also the 40th anniversary of the concert venue, the Frank Erwin Center.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at TexasBoxOffice.com. You can also call 512-477-6060 for tickets.

“What better way to celebrate 40 years than with a legend like George Strait,” said Director of the Frank Erwin Center, Jimmy Earl, CFE. “George has performed at the Erwin Center more times than any other artist and we are honored to have him help us commemorate this huge achievement.”

The center started teasing the concert in September, without offering many details.