Tickets for George Strait concert in Austin go on sale next month

George Strait performs onstage during George Strait's Hand in Hand Texas benefit concert; Strait and special guests Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Early Keen perform in concert at the Majestic Theatre on September 12, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — George Strait’s big concert in Austin is eight months away, but you can snag tickets starting in November.

The country music legend will play an exclusive “STRAIT TEXAS” show on June 3, 2018, currently the only show on the “King of Country’s” concert calendar. It’s also the 40th anniversary of the concert venue, the Frank Erwin Center.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at TexasBoxOffice.com. You can also call 512-477-6060 for tickets.

“What better way to celebrate 40 years than with a legend like George Strait,” said Director of the Frank Erwin Center, Jimmy Earl, CFE. “George has performed at the Erwin Center more times than any other artist and we are honored to have him help us commemorate this huge achievement.”

