Therapy dog found days after massacre in Las Vegas

Lila Gross, WFLA Published: Updated:
Therapy dog rescued after going missing during Las Vegas massacre. (Photo via CNN)
LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — Four days after Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas, a California man has refused to leave.

According to CNN, his dog ran off amid the chaos and the gunfire and he was determined to find her.

Little Rou was back in her owner’s arms, after being lost for days.

Ryan Meedham finally spotted her Wednesday night in a field not far from Mandalay Bay, near where the gunman killed 58 people on Sunday.

Needham had been driving around all day, following hundreds of tips that came in through email, Facebook, and Twitter.

“We saw her run by as we were talking, and… I had jumped over the fence, just kind of running from people, but as soon as I was calling her, I kneeled down, and she ran straight to me and jumped into my arms,” Needham said.

Needham has been living out of his truck for days, trying to find his dog.

Now, both of them finally get to go home.

