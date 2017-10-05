SMU suspends fraternity accused of making new members eat until sick

DALLAS (AP) — Southern Methodist University has suspended a fraternity accused of forcing new members to eat hot peppers, red onions and milk until they threw up.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas school and the national office of the Kappa Alpha Order have suspended the fraternity’s Beta Lambda chapter at SMU.

The suspension follows an investigation into reports of hazing at the fraternity during the spring semester. The university says in a letter to parents that evidence shows new members were paddled and forced to wear vomit-covered clothes.

Last year, a Kappa Alpha Order chapter in Virginia was suspended for sending a sexist email to students. Another in Missouri was suspended over a hazing incident. And a South Carolina chapter was closed over an off-campus drug ring.