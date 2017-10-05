Report: Texas attorney general facing new bribery probe

AUSTIN (AP) — Already indicted on securities fraud charges, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton now is being investigated for bribery after receiving a hefty donation to his legal defense fund from an executive who recently settled a Medicare fraud suit with the state.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley is investigating Paxton under bribery and corruption influence laws because the attorney general accepted a $100,000 donation from James Webb, CEO of Preferred Imaging.

That donation came prior to Webb’s company agreeing last year to pay $3.5 million to settle charges it overbilled Texas for services.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty to separate, felony charges of misleading investors. He’s received nearly $550,000 in legal-expense donations.

Paxton spokesman Matt Welch says Paxton’s team has “fully cooperated” with the investigation.