Rare Selena video recovered in donation to the Smithsonian

Selena as seen in a rare 1994 video recovered in a donation to the Smithsonian. (National Museum of American History Photo)
WASHINGTON (KXAN) — A rare video of Selena has been discovered in a donation to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The footage of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, “the queen of Tejano music,” at Hemisfair Park in San Antonio, was taken in April 1994 and found in a TV camera donated to the museum’s Spanish-language television project by Univision.

The Smithsonian says the production manager of San Antonio’s KWEX-TV put an unlabeled 3/4-inch tape in the camera to show what format the camera used.

When the museum digitized the video this summer, they found the Selena footage, which hadn’t been seen in more than 20 years.

It was good timing for the museum, which is opening a display on Hispanic advertising that includes Selena’s work as a spokesperson for Coca-Cola.

The video shows an interview with Selena just before her performance at the “Texas Live” Music Festival.

Selena died almost a year later, when former manager Yolanda Saldivar shot her at a Corpus Christi motel.

