Masked suspect firing off roman candles during robberies strikes again

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect robbing gas stations while wearing a yellow Jabbawockeez-esque mask and shooting off roman candles has struck again.

The fourth robbery at the 7-Eleven, located at 6111 Bee Cave Rd., happened around 10:36 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, just hours after the suspect robbed a 7-Eleven at 9200 Burnet Rd. in north Austin.

Video of the suspect’s car, a dark blue 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata, with damage to the right rear passenger window, was released by police Thursday.

The first robbery happened at 10:46 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Shell gas station at 7510 N. MoPac Expressway, near Anderson Lane. In the second incident, the suspect robbed a 7-Eleven at 3848 Airport Blvd., near Manor Road, at 5:25 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Last week, Austin police described the incidents as “bizarre.” Austin Police Sgt. William White said this is the first time the department has seen robberies like this. “This certainly falls into one of the higher realms of strangeness that we’ve dealt with.”

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and thin.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.