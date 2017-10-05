Lake Travis High softball coach reinstated after inappropriate conduct claim

FILE - Lake Travis High School (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The head coach of the Lake Travis High School softball team has been fully reinstated by the school district.

Coach Billy Coleman was placed on paid administrative leave on Thursday, Sept. 28 after he was accused of inappropriate conduct.

Details of the allegations were not disclosed. A large number of team parents met with the high school’s principal after Coleman was placed on leave, because they felt the claims were false.

Following an investigation, a district spokesperson says the decision was made to return Coleman to his full duties and responsibilities starting Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Lake Travis High School, part of Lake Travis ISD, is located off of Ranch Road 620 in west Travis County.

