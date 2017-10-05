How to get to ACL Festival this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With no parking at Zilker Park and restricted parking nearby, Austin City Limits Music Festival attendees can turn to other transportation options to get to the venue.

Shuttles

ACL is providing free shuttle service from downtown Austin. People can get picked up at Republic Square Park at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Guadalupe Street and will be dropped off outside the Barton Springs West Entrance. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. and the final ride is 11 p.m. each day.

Bicycles

Bike racks are located at the Lady Bird Lake Entrance as well as south of Barton Springs East and Barton Springs West Entrances. Bring a bike lock, but if any bikes are left in the racks after 11 p.m. Sunday they could be impounded.

People can also rent bikes at any of the Austin B-cycle stations around town and ride to the drop off station at Barton Springs Road and Kinney Avenue.

Motorcycles and Scooters

Scooter and motorcycle parking is available at the corner of Sterzing Drive and Toomey Road.

Ridesharing Apps

Fasten, GetMe, Lyft and Uber both operate in Austin, but be aware that prices could increase depending on when you decide to use them. Wingz is also available in Austin but rides must be scheduled ahead of time.

RideAustin also has pickup and drop off locations on Stephen F. Austin Drive under the MoPac bridge; on Sterzing Street between Barton Springs Road and Toomey Road; and Lee Barton Drive between Lamar Boulevard and Riverside Drive. People can download the app and enter a promo code, ACLFEST17 to get $5 in credits to use during the festival weekends.

RideAustin also partnered with Honda to provide free Hail-a-Honda rides to a few lucky winners who request “Honda” from the vehicle bar in the app.

Taxis

Austin Cab (512-478-2222), Lone Star Cab (512-836-4900) and Yellow Cab (512-452-9999) are the companies that operate in Austin.

Public Transportation

MetroRail hours will be extended until 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and until midnight on Sundays. MetroRapid will be running every 15 minutes until 2:30 a.m. all nights of the festival.

CapMetro will have late night services Friday and Saturday. Night Owl Routes 481, 483, 484, 485 and 486 will operate from 6th Street and Congress Avenue downtown until 3 a.m. E-Bus Routes 410, 411 and 412 will operate from 6th Street, between Lavaca and Colorado Streets, until 3 a.m.

Walking

The Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail connects to the festival grounds.