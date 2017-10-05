Gas leak shuts down Dessau Road at Braker Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A gas leak has shut down Dessau Road in both directions at Braker Lane in northeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department says the gas line was damaged around 1:45 p.m. No evacuations are needed, but the northbound and southbound lanes of Dessau Road will be closed while crews from Texas Gas work to cap the line.

A spokesperson for Texas Gas Service says a third party contractor damaged the line at or near a construction site. They expect it will take around two hours to stop the leak.

Drivers should find a detour around the closure. Check KXAN’s Traffic Map to see which areas are congested.