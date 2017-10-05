DPS: Unknown motorcycle passenger in crash may have been pedestrian

Related Coverage Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man critically injured in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in east Travis County Wednesday night may have actually been a pedestrian, the Department of Public Safety said Thursday night.

Troopers are now asking for your help identifying the man, who was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center following the crash. A DPS spokesperson describes the injured man as being a Hispanic male in his early 30s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing a dark blue Faded Glory polo shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

He has tattoos on his right arm of a young woman and a list of names. DPS says he also has tattoos on his left arm and across his chest.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the crash at Webberville Road/Farm to Market 969 and Farm to Market 973 — just west of State Highway 130 — at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday.

The department initially said that the unknown man was a passenger on the motorcycle, and the crash sent him flying off into the grassy shoulder of the road. The 25-year-old man driving the motorcycle, Julio-Oscar Gomez Torres, died at the scene.

Anyone who may know the man’s identity is asked to call Central Texas Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or the investigating Trooper Artem Izyumskiy at artem.izyumskiy@dps.texas.gov.

DPS said Gomez Torres was riding south on FM 973 at a high rate of speed and going into the oncoming lane in a no passing zone, according to witnesses.