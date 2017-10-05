DPS: Unknown motorcycle passenger in crash may have been pedestrian

By Published:
A man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle in the intersection of Farm to Market 969/Webberville Road and Farm to Market 973 on Oct. 4, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man critically injured in a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in east Travis County Wednesday night may have actually been a pedestrian, the Department of Public Safety said Thursday night.

Troopers are now asking for your help identifying the man, who was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center following the crash. A DPS spokesperson describes the injured man as being a Hispanic male in his early 30s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing a dark blue Faded Glory polo shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

He has tattoos on his right arm of a young woman and a list of names. DPS says he also has tattoos on his left arm and across his chest.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the crash at Webberville Road/Farm to Market 969 and Farm to Market 973 — just west of State Highway 130 — at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday.

The department initially said that the unknown man was a passenger on the motorcycle, and the crash sent him flying off into the grassy shoulder of the road. The 25-year-old man driving the motorcycle, Julio-Oscar Gomez Torres, died at the scene.

Anyone who may know the man’s identity is asked to call Central Texas Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or the investigating Trooper Artem Izyumskiy at artem.izyumskiy@dps.texas.gov.

DPS said Gomez Torres was riding south on FM 973 at a high rate of speed and going into the oncoming lane in a no passing zone, according to witnesses.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s