Austin Energy truck hits woman in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a driver in an Austin Energy truck hit her in southeast Austin.

It happened near the intersection of Teri Road and Freidrich Lane at 7:22 a.m., an area that’s about a block southeast of Interstate 35. The truck’s driver stayed at the scene and called 911.

ATCEMS reports the woman was taken to St. David’s South Austin with non-life threatening injuries. APD told KXAN the woman was sitting up and talking at the scene.

No one else was injured.

A KXAN crew is en route to the scene. This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.