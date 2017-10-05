Applebee’s offering $1 margaritas every day in October

Applebees® Neighborhood Grill + Bar will be offering $1 margaritas, known fondly as the DollaritaTM, as part of the month-long national celebration of Applebees Neighborhood Appreciation Month. (PRNewsfoto/Applebee's Neighborhood Grill &)
KANSAS CITY (WKRG) — October is usually a month associated with beer, with Octoberfest. But Applebee’s is hoping its customers will give margaritas a chance this month.

The restaurant is offering dollar drinks they call “Dollaritas” all month long.

“We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s in a press release. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”

But, even though they’re only a buck, Applebee’s asks that you don’t overdo it “when celebrating with the Dollarita, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.”

You can find out if your local restaurant is participating by clicking here.

