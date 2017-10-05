APD searching for man who allegedly exposed himself multiple times

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe was involved in several indecent exposure cases in south Austin. They believe he may have other victims.

Police say a man allegedly exposed himself to women six different times between Sept. 21 and Oct. 1 in a neighborhood near Manchaca Road and Frate Barker Road. Five happened at night after 8 p.m. and one was at noon. The women were either working outside their homes or walking or running nearby when the incidents happened.

“He attempts to get the women’s attention, and then uses the light on his phone to illuminate his genitals,” APD wrote in a statement.

Police say the man is Hispanic in his late teens to early 30s. He is between 180 pounds and 210 pounds and is between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 11 inches tall. Witnesses say they’ve seen him wearing a baseball cap, shorts, shirt or muscle shirt, socks and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the man should call the Sex Crimes Hotline at 512-974-5095. Police are also asking any other victims to file a police report.