American Red Cross has raised $350 million for Harvey relief

The Associated Press Published:
Volunteers with the Red Cross help out in the wake of Hurricane Harvey (KXAN Photo)
Volunteers with the Red Cross help out in the wake of Hurricane Harvey (KXAN Photo)

HOUSTON (AP) — The American Red Cross reports that it has raised $350 million in donations designated for Hurricane Harvey relief in the month since the storm hit the Texas coast.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Red Cross reported that it has authorized payments of $400 in direct financial help to each of more than 380,000 households affected by the storm, amounting to a total of more than $150 million.

The Red Cross also says it allocated $2.5 million for health and mental health services that has served more than 98,000 people so far. It also says it allocated $442.3 million for food, shelter and relief items and $108.5 million for long-term recovery services.

