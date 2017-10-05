3 bears found rummaging inside Texas woman’s SUV

Bears caught rummaging through a car in Lake City, Colorado. (Courtesy: Liddy Breeden)
LAKE CITY, Colo. (KXAN/NBC News) — A Texas woman visiting Colorado came across some furry hitchhikers this week.

Liddy Bredeen says when she woke up Morning morning, she found three bears rummaging through her SUV in Lake City, Colo. Breeden says the burglars gained access to her SUV because it was unlocked.

After eating what food was in the vehicle, the bears — a mother and her two cubs — eventually ran off. Breeden says she plans on taking her car to the shop to see if they can help get the bear smell out of it.

 

