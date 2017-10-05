18-year-old Williamson Co. honorary deputy dies from cancer

Clayton Dalton (Courtesy/Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody)
Clayton Dalton (Courtesy/Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s first explorer and honorary deputy Clayton Dalton passed away from cancer, Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Robert Chody said in a Twitter post that Dalton would have made a great police officer. “He was 18 years old & was a part of [our] family,” Chody wrote.

Dalton was featured in a KXAN story in April where Austin police officers, including Chief of Police Brian Manley, visited Dalton at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

They presented Dalton with 300 uniform patches from all around the world after learning he had been collecting patches for quite some time.

Wednesday afternoon, Chody posted a photo of Dalton wearing the Williamson County explorer uniform and badge. The caption included, “He was super excited to try this on in the hospital.”

According to Dalton’s obituary, he was a senior at Round Rock High School and a sergeant in the Marine Corps JROTC program. He is survived by his fiancé, parents and siblings.

“Clayton said that cancer was a blessing to him, it restored his faith in people, and this always seemed so strange to me until now,” the obituary reads. “Our family has been blessed by the kindness of our community, strangers, and we will forever be grateful.”

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested on Dalton’s behalf to Police Lives Matter, PLMA Back the Badge, PO Box 213, Round Rock, TX 78680.

Clayton Dalton, left, with Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody (Courtesy/Robert Chody)
Clayton Dalton, left, with Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody (Courtesy/Robert Chody)

