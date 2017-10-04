World Golf Championship – Dell Technologies Match Play Transforms Austin

By Published:

Jordan Uppleger of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play joined us in the studio with more on how the PGA TOUR’s annual event is transforming Austin with over $1.1 million donated this year to five local charities. Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Dell Technologies Match Play at DellTechnologiesMatchPlay.com. With 64 of the world’s best golfers including Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and more, set to return to Austin March 21-25 in a rare match-play format, the tournament is expecting a quick sell out for the third consecutive year.

 

 

Sponsored by World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s