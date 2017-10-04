World Golf Championship – Dell Technologies Match Play Transforms Austin

Jordan Uppleger of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play joined us in the studio with more on how the PGA TOUR’s annual event is transforming Austin with over $1.1 million donated this year to five local charities. Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 Dell Technologies Match Play at DellTechnologiesMatchPlay.com. With 64 of the world’s best golfers including Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and more, set to return to Austin March 21-25 in a rare match-play format, the tournament is expecting a quick sell out for the third consecutive year.

