Where to get deals for National Taco Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans love their tacos, and now they can get deals on some of their favorite foods for National Taco Day.

Here’s a list of some of the free and discounted offers on Oct. 4. Share any more you discover in the comments below.

Free

Fresa’s has free breakfast tacos from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Torchy’s Tacos will give out a free Trailer Park taco with any purchase

Chuy’s says if you dress up as a taco and post to Twitter, “you’ll eat for free.” Otherwise, it has a free crispy beef taco along with an entree purchase.

Discounts

Taco Bell is offering four classic tacos for $5.

Fuzzy’s taco shop has $1 tacos.