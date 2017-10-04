Watch out: Wednesday is walk to school day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Around the world, students will ditch the cars and buses and instead rely on their feet to get them to school Wednesday morning. Oct. 4 is International Walk to School Day, and the City of Austin Safe Routes to School Program will lead parents, students and staff of Pickle Elementary School on a walk to celebrate.

Walk to School Day events help highlight safe routes for walking and biking and help students and parents understand the importance of physical activity, according to a release. The Safe Routes to School Program is working with the community to create safe routes across Austin, using funding from the $720 million mobility bond voters passed in 2016.

That bond has so far funded new sidewalks to help promote non-vehicle transportation to six elementary schools. Those include Blazier, Gullet, Harris, Wooten, Padron and Langford.