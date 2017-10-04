Watch out: Wednesday is walk to school day

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2015 file photo, students hold hands as they walk with their new book bags in Miami. They received the free bags as part of an annual back to school event also offering free health screenings, and free food distribution. With new backpacks, pens and pencils and clothes, millions of children are heading back to school after summer vacation. Many are excited, some anxious, and millions are still waiting for the results of the new tests they took last spring aligned to the Common Core academic standards. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Around the world, students will ditch the cars and buses and instead rely on their feet to get them to school Wednesday morning. Oct. 4 is International Walk to School Day, and the City of Austin Safe Routes to School Program will lead parents, students and staff of Pickle Elementary School on a walk to celebrate.

Walk to School Day events help highlight safe routes for walking and biking and help students and parents understand the importance of physical activity, according to a release. The Safe Routes to School Program is working with the community to create safe routes across Austin, using funding from the $720 million mobility bond voters passed in 2016.

That bond has so far funded new sidewalks to help promote non-vehicle transportation to six elementary schools. Those include Blazier, Gullet, Harris, Wooten, Padron and Langford.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s