Two school buses involved in southeast Austin collision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two school buses and a Jeep were involved in a collision in southeast Austin Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:17 a.m. near the intersection of E. William Cannon Dr. and Stonleigh Place.

ATC EMS says one person was evaluated for injuries, but it is not known which vehicle that person was in at the time of the collision.

About 25 students were on the buses at the time. All have been cleared by ATC EMS and were taken to school. One bus was headed to Fulmore Middle School and the other was headed to Pleasant Hill Elementary.

AISD says a car hit one of the buses, then bounced off and hit the second bus.

According to AISD, school bus crashes are slightly up compared to this time last year. There have been 39 incidents, compared to 33 in 2016.

