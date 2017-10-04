Texas couple awarded $42M after bad car repair work

DALLAS (AP) — A jury has awarded $42 million to a Texas couple who were trapped in their burning car following faulty repair work by a body shop.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Marcia and Matthew Seebachan were in a car accident in December 2013. The car caught fire and the roof collapsed, trapping the couple inside. They suffered burns and crushing injuries.

Their federal lawsuit alleged that repair work by John Eagle Collision Center left the vehicle structurally unsound. The Dallas business used glue rather than welding to repair the vehicle’s roof following hail damage.

Todd Tracy, the couple’s lawyer, and John Eagle released a joint statement Tuesday saying they hope to work together to improve the collision repair industry’s safety standards.

