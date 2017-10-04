Reward for information on Austin child sexual assault suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in east Austin.

Martin Michael Flores, Jr., 26, faces a felony charge, according to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. He allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl at a home on Calmar Cove on Sept. 23, according to an arrest warrant. He’s also accused of having three video clips of the assault on his cell phone.

The warrant for Flores’ arrest was filed on Sept. 28. There is a reward of $2,100 for a tip leading to Flores’ arrest. Anyone with information can call the Lone Star Fugitive Task force at (512)-800-4213 or local law enforcement.