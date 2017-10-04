PHOTOS: Superheroes descend on Dell Children’s Medical Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Batman, Captain America, Spiderman, Wolverine and Wonder Woman joined forces Wednesday morning to bring smiles to the faces of children fighting their own battles.

Austin police officers dress up as the superheroes, rappelling down the glass walls of Dell Children’s Medical Center and putting on quite the show for patients.

Captain America, who arrived by helicopter, told KXAN, “It’s a great experience to help lift these kids’ spirits just for a few moments.”

Austin Chief of Police Brian Manley, flanked by Superman and Wonder Woman, said this third annual event is one of the best the department has on its calendar. “Because each of these boys and each of theses girls is a hero in their own way, because they’re fighting their own battle,” Manley said.

APD, in partnership with Seton Healthcare Family and Wells Fargo, hosted the Super Hero Day.

It wasn’t all fun and games for the superheroes, who had to contend with a couple villains — Cat Woman and The Riddler — before saving the day.

But Cat Woman has at least one girl’s vote of confidence. Shari Cagle said of her daughter, “She was jumping up and down, especially when Cat Woman came down. That was her favorite.”

Reflecting on the day, Cagle said, “It’s nice to be able to just forget everything else for a few hours and just have some fun.”

