Man killed in crash between motorcycle and vehicle in east Travis Co.

FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s is dead and another man injured in a crash between a vehicle and motorcycle in eastern Travis County, Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called at 8:33 p.m. to the intersection of Farm to Market 969/Webberville Road and Farm to Market 973, just west of State Highway 130.

The injured man, also in his 30s, has critical, life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Drivers should expect closures and avoid the area.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information. 

