Man accused of carjacking taxicab, leading police on multi-county chase

Taxi that was stolen in Austin. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
Taxi that was stolen in Austin. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect who authorities say carjacked a taxi driver in Austin ended up leading police on a chase through several counties.

On Tuesday, police say an Austin Yellow Cab driver was carjacked and the suspect took off with the taxi. As the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nicolas Quinones, drove along State Highway 71, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office started following him.

As the chase continued, more law enforcement agencies became involved. A spokesperson for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the agency joined the pursuit and helped put out spike strips that stopped Quinones near La Grange.

FCSO says Quinones, who is from Long Beach, Calif., lost control and crashed after hitting the spike strips. He was taken into custody and booked into the Bastrop County Jail where he is charged with evading arrest and harassment of public servant.

