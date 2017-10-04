High humidity and water leaks force San Marcos CISD staff to move out

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The San Marcos Consolidated School District is preparing to move all administration offices to a new location due to air quality concerns at their central office.

On Monday, the board of trustees voted in a special meeting to move all staff to a building on the opposite side of the town on Mill Street.

The district will be signing a two year lease at the new location, paying $11,190 a month for rent. Board members also agreed to pay up to $50,000 in moving expenses. In total, the decision to move will cost the school district more than $300,000 over the next two years. Andrew Fernandez, the district’s executive director of communications, says the cost will be paid from the district’s general fund.

In a statement to KXAN, the district says it conducted two air quality assessments due to high humidity and water leaking issues at the center office at 501 S. LBJ Dr. “These items need to be addressed, however, due to the extent of the repairs, occupants will need to be relocated. The Central Office building will also need to be brought up to ADA standards during this time,” reads the statement.

Fernandez did confirm the district first noticed the problem in May when the first air quality assessment was complete. He says a second test was done last month.

The district doesn’t have a date on when staff will start moving to the new location, but says it will start the process as soon as possible. All other details regarding what will happen to the current building will be discussed at the next school board meeting scheduled for Oct. 16.