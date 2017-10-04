“Fewer guns:” International students react to Las Vegas shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — World leaders have been sending their condolences following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. But international students studying in Austin are also reacting to this tragedy and saying they would like to see more restrictions on guns.

“It’s a little bit scary because almost anyone can own a gun here and back home it’s more rare,” says Aissata N’Diaye, St. Edward’s University student from Mali in West Africa.

Before coming to Texas, N’Diaye thought of the state as filled with cowboys slinging guns. It’s a stereotype she has learned is not the case. But she has concerns along with Victore, a student from Paris, France, also studying at St. Edward’s University.

“I think it can happen to anybody and we are the generation that needs to get ready for this incidence anytime now,” Victoire says. “And sadly in the U.S. there is one mass shooting everyday but nobody knows about it.”

In France, the law does not allow someone to open carry in public and there are often multiple check points in the city where citizens are searched or questioned if they have a weapon. Victore believes curbing mass shootings needs to start with the President proposing changes to gun laws.

“There are solutions but I think right now it’s hard to just sit down and have a conversation about it because I feel in America it’s all about debate, but there’s a lack of conversation to find a solution to the problem,” Victoire says.

Each said they plan to avoid events with large crowds but don’t have any plans on leaving the U.S.

