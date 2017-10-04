Every former president will be at A&M hurricane relief concert

Related Coverage Former US presidents raising money for hurricane relief

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — All of America’s former presidents will join music legends on stage this month at Texas A&M University to raise money for hurricane relief.

The Oct. 21 show at Reed Arena will feature ALABAMA, the Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and additional special guests.

Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have come together for the “One America Appeal” to raise millions for victims of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

Tickets are now on sale and range from $30 to $600.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his patriotic song “God Bless the USA,” will emcee the event, billed as the “Deep From the Heart” concert.

“The 43rd President and I, and our distinguished colleagues in this ‘One America Appeal,’ are very grateful to these wonderful performers — some of them old friends, some of them new — for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean,” said President Bush 41. “It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul.”

A special account has been established through the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation, which is in College Station, to collect and distribute donations so that every dollar given goes to help hurricane victims. The donations will go to:

Houston Harvey Relief Fund, focusing on the greater Houston region

Rebuild Texas Fund, assisting hurricane-ravaged communities across the state

Florida Disaster Fund

Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico, launched by First Lady Beatriz Rossello and a private sector coalition

The Fund for the Virgin Islands