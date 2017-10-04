DA: Second suspect in Greg Kelley case not likely to face charges

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
A lawyer for Johnathan McCarty, identified as a focus of a reopened investigation into sexual assault charges against Greg Kelley, says her client is "actually innocent." (File photo/Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
Johnathan McCarty (File photo/Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick confirmed to KXAN Wednesday evening his office does not anticipate filing charges against Johnathan McCarty as part of the Greg Kelley investigation.

In August, investigators revealed there were three suspects in the reopened child sex assault case against Kelley, including McCarty and an unidentified person. Kelley’s attorney believes the victim confused McCarty with Kelley.

Kelly was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting a 4-year-old boy at home day care in McCarty’s house in 2014. Kelley was then released on bond from the Williamson County Jail on Aug. 22 after a judge decided his case should be heard by the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Greg Kelley leaving the Williamson County Jail on Aug. 22, 2017 after a judge granted him bond. (KXAN Photo)
Greg Kelley leaving the Williamson County Jail on Aug. 22, 2017 after a judge granted him bond. (KXAN Photo)

The district attorney said Wednesday there is not enough evidence to file charges against McCarty.

While Dick said that two people who claimed McCarty confessed to them was a compelling argument, the confessions weren’t made to an officer or caught on tape.

The DA does not expect the decision of the Court of Criminal Appeals to have an impact on McCarty.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s