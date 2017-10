DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A driver miraculously escaped injury when a crowbar went flying through the windshield of a pickup Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach.

The pickup was traveling on I-95 between International Speedway Boulevard and LPGA Boulevard when the crowbar flew into and through the driver’s side of the windshield.

Daytona Beach fire officials said the pickup was behind a semi that drove over the crowbar, causing it fly into the air.

