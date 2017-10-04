Bullet casing found on Austin school bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bullet casing found by a student on an Austin school bus Wednesday morning brought district police to investigate.

An Austin Independent School District spokesperson says the casing was found around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday by a student boarding a bus headed to McCallum High School in central Austin. The student gave the bullet casing to the driver, who then called dispatch and brought the casing back to the school bus barn.

AISD police found no damage to the bus and the chief believes the casing may have been left behind. The school district says there will be an investigation.

Last year, casings found with a note that asked “triggered?” was found on the University of Texas at Austin campus, leading to a police investigation.

