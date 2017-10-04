Biometric scans part of border security bill targeting Visa overstays

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — A large number of people who are in America illegally actually came here legally, they just overstayed their welcome. One of the measures in the Border Security for America Act by Central Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, R-Austin, hopes to crack down on people who overstay their Visa. The House Homeland Security Committee brought the bill up Wednesday to “mark it up” and pass it to the full House.

McCaul hopes to get it to the House by implementing the biometric entry-exit system. The system scans fingerprints and other biometric information to keep track of when someone enters the country and then leaves. Matching that with the length of their Visa would allow border agents to know the identity and supposed location of someone who overstays the legally allotted time.

“Something the 9/11 Commission recommended many years ago that was never fulfilled,” McCaul said in the Wednesday committee hearing.

Five billion dollars would be earmarked in the bill to upgrade ports of entry in the U.S, which would include the entry-exit system. The other $10 billion in the bill would be tactical infrastructure including the controversial border wall and supporting employees.

According to the Center for Migration Studies, nearly half of the people living illegally in the U.S. overstayed their Visa. In Texas, its estimated 475,000 people came to the state legally and then didn’t leave.

The Border Security for America Act would require the biometric system to be up and running at the 15 busiest airports, seaports, and land ports, in two years according to the bill. Those include the airports of Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston; the seaports of Texas City, Corpus Christi, Beaumont and Houston; and the land ports of Laredo, Hidalgo, El Paso and Brownsville. In five years it would be required at all land and sea ports of entry.

The proposed law would not require a U.S. or Canadian citizen to go through the system and would allow someone to leave on a passenger ship without a fingerprint scan.

Phil Prazan talks to a local immigration attorney to get insight on how the Visa process works and why people overstay on KXAN News at 6 p.m.