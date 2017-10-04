Asahi is raising its beer prices

KXAN Staff Published:
Asahi Beer. (NTV-NNN-JAPAN)
Asahi Beer. (NTV-NNN-JAPAN)

TOKYO (KXAN/NBC News) — The price of a popular Japanese beer brand is going up.

Asahi announced it will hike prices of bottled beer and kegs sold to bars and restaurants. Canned beer prices will not change for now.

It’s the company’s first increase in 10 years. The company says the cost of distribution and keg maintenance is contributing to the overall cost.

Asahi’s rivals — Kirin, Suntory and Sappoo — have not announced any price hikes at this time. According to Bloomberg, the tax on a can of beer in Japan equals 77 yen (68 cents), which is 9 times greater than that in the U.S.

