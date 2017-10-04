AISD bus crashes up slightly this school year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of school bus crashes is up 18 percent through the first two months of the school year compared to last year, according to data from the Austin Independent School District.

In August and September of this school year, there were 39 incidents with AISD buses, 17 of which AISD believes could have been prevented. A preventable incident is one that that was the bus driver’s fault. None of the crashes were considered major. But the numbers are still up.

In August and September of 2016, there were 33 incidents, 10 of which were preventable.

AISD Executive Director of Transportation Kris Hafezizadeh said the situation is frustrating.

“One accident is too many, right? We don’t want that, especially when you have kids on board. Can I guarantee to the public and to the parents we will not have an accident? I’m not going to do that, that’s impossible.”

Hafezizadeh says the district does go over its training again with any driver involved in a crash, but it also needs the public’s help. The number of drivers ticketed for driving by stopped school buses is also on the rise.

