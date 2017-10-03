Whataburger adds new chorizo burger to menu

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger is spicing up its menu with a limited-time offer: a chorizo burger with creamy chili sauce.

“Mexican-style chorizo makes this burger unique with its deep red color, fresh blend of spices and bold, flavorful profile,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. “The flavors on this burger blend nicely for a balanced but savory taste we think our customers will enjoy.”

The burger starts with two beef patties, chorizo, roasted peppers and onions, Monterey Jack cheese and the creamy chili sauce that has six different types of pepper in it.

Whataburger is also offering a chorizo sausage taquito from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

But wait…there's more! Try a Chorizo Taquito and change up your morning routine. Available 11pm-11am. pic.twitter.com/x5p2aVLUor — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) October 3, 2017

Whataburger has not said when the new items will stop being available.