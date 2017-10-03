What you can and can’t bring to ACL this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits music festival begins this weekend and continues the weekend after that, bringing with it thousands of people. Depending what you bring with you, you may be able to get through the lines and into the venue more quickly. ACL released information about what you can and can’t bring to the festival.

Allowed

Bags must be 18 L (about 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches) or smaller. Those with no bags can go through a separate line to get into the festival grounds.

must be 18 L (about 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches) or smaller. Those with no bags can go through a separate line to get into the festival grounds. Binoculars

Blankets, sheets, towels

Strollers

Cameras and GoPro cameras without detachable lenses or accessories

without detachable lenses or accessories Sealed sunscreen lotion

Empty water bottles

Water : up to two 1 L sealed water bottles

: up to two 1 L sealed water bottles Medication with prescription

with prescription Totems, rage sticks and flags less than 12 feet tall to help locate friends

Not Allowed

E-Cigarettes or Vaping devices

Aerosol containers

Professional audio recording equipment

Professional video equipment

Drones

Tents/Canopies

Coolers

Framed backpacks

Hammocks

Glass/metal containers

Firearms, explosives or weapons

Illegal/illicit substances or drugs

Outside food or drink

Umbrellas

Radios/walkie talkies

Pets

Skateboards, scooters, bikes, wagons, carts

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Inflatable furniture

Following the shooting at a concert in Las Vegas, ACL’s organizer C3 issued a statement stating safety is its “top priority” and that over the past several years, it implemented tighter security measures such as pat downs, bag searches as well as “enhanced security and law enforcement presence inside and outside the festival.”

APD told KXAN Monday it is reviewing its security plans ahead of the festival.