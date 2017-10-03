What you can and can’t bring to ACL this weekend

By Published: Updated:
A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival last year. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival last year. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits music festival begins this weekend and continues the weekend after that, bringing with it thousands of people. Depending what you bring with you, you may be able to get through the lines and into the venue more quickly. ACL released information about what you can and can’t bring to the festival.

Allowed

  • Bags must be 18 L (about 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches) or smaller. Those with no bags can go through a separate line to get into the festival grounds.
  • Binoculars
  • Blankets, sheets, towels
  • Strollers
  • Cameras and GoPro cameras without detachable lenses or accessories
  • Sealed sunscreen lotion
  • Empty water bottles
  • Water: up to two 1 L sealed water bottles
  • Medication with prescription
  • Totems, rage sticks and flags less than 12 feet tall to help locate friends

Not Allowed

  • E-Cigarettes or Vaping devices
  • Aerosol containers
  • Professional audio recording equipment
  • Professional video equipment
  • Drones
  • Tents/Canopies
  • Coolers
  • Framed backpacks
  • Hammocks
  • Glass/metal containers
  • Firearms, explosives or weapons
  • Illegal/illicit substances or drugs
  • Outside food or drink
  • Umbrellas
  • Radios/walkie talkies
  • Pets
  • Skateboards, scooters, bikes, wagons, carts
  • Large chains or spiked jewelry
  • Inflatable furniture

Following the shooting at a concert in Las Vegas, ACL’s organizer C3 issued a statement stating safety is its “top priority” and that over the past several years, it implemented tighter security measures such as pat downs, bag searches as well as “enhanced security and law enforcement presence inside and outside the festival.”

APD told KXAN Monday it is reviewing its security plans ahead of the festival.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s