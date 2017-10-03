What you can and can’t bring to ACL this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits music festival begins this weekend and continues the weekend after that, bringing with it thousands of people. Depending what you bring with you, you may be able to get through the lines and into the venue more quickly. ACL released information about what you can and can’t bring to the festival.
Allowed
- Bags must be 18 L (about 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches) or smaller. Those with no bags can go through a separate line to get into the festival grounds.
- Binoculars
- Blankets, sheets, towels
- Strollers
- Cameras and GoPro cameras without detachable lenses or accessories
- Sealed sunscreen lotion
- Empty water bottles
- Water: up to two 1 L sealed water bottles
- Medication with prescription
- Totems, rage sticks and flags less than 12 feet tall to help locate friends
Not Allowed
- E-Cigarettes or Vaping devices
- Aerosol containers
- Professional audio recording equipment
- Professional video equipment
- Drones
- Tents/Canopies
- Coolers
- Framed backpacks
- Hammocks
- Glass/metal containers
- Firearms, explosives or weapons
- Illegal/illicit substances or drugs
- Outside food or drink
- Umbrellas
- Radios/walkie talkies
- Pets
- Skateboards, scooters, bikes, wagons, carts
- Large chains or spiked jewelry
- Inflatable furniture
Following the shooting at a concert in Las Vegas, ACL’s organizer C3 issued a statement stating safety is its “top priority” and that over the past several years, it implemented tighter security measures such as pat downs, bag searches as well as “enhanced security and law enforcement presence inside and outside the festival.”
APD told KXAN Monday it is reviewing its security plans ahead of the festival.