Vegas shooting victim’s life saved when bullet hit phone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The stories of survival from victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting continued to emerge Tuesday.

For instance, one woman’s life was saved by a very popular device.

The woman’s taxi cab driver said the woman showed him how her cell phone was damaged when he drove her from the scene that night.

The iPhone was completely shattered by a bullet during the attack, but the woman was unharmed.

A total of 59 people were killed during the shooting; 527 others were injured.

Metro Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, died from what’s believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A crowd of some 22,000 people at the country music festival were left vulnerable to gunfire coming from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino, which is where he was hiding.

The shooter’s motive is still being investigated.