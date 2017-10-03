Unloaded shotgun found in student’s vehicle at Round Rock High

By Published:
FILE - Round Rock police vehicle (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Round Rock police vehicle (KXAN File Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A student at Round Rock High School brought an unloaded hunting shotgun onto school property, Tuesday.

In a message to the school community, Round Rock High Principal Matt Groff said the shotgun was found in a case in the backseat of the student’s vehicle after it was reported to the school.

The school then immediately called Round Rock police. After being questioned by officers, the school says police concluded there was not an imminent threat.

Principal Groff says appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, without going into specifics.

“It is a collective effort to keep our campus environment the safest one possible and we commend the individual who made the initial report,” Groff said. “Students, please report anything suspicious to an adult on campus. It is imperative that students inform us immediately if they believe a stranger or fellow student has brought a weapon to our campus.”

The principal urged parents to reinforce the school’s safety message at home.

Last month, a seventh grader was arrested at Grisham Middle School in northwest Austin after a loaded gun was found in the student’s backpack.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s