Unloaded shotgun found in student’s vehicle at Round Rock High

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A student at Round Rock High School brought an unloaded hunting shotgun onto school property, Tuesday.

In a message to the school community, Round Rock High Principal Matt Groff said the shotgun was found in a case in the backseat of the student’s vehicle after it was reported to the school.

The school then immediately called Round Rock police. After being questioned by officers, the school says police concluded there was not an imminent threat.

Principal Groff says appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, without going into specifics.

“It is a collective effort to keep our campus environment the safest one possible and we commend the individual who made the initial report,” Groff said. “Students, please report anything suspicious to an adult on campus. It is imperative that students inform us immediately if they believe a stranger or fellow student has brought a weapon to our campus.”

The principal urged parents to reinforce the school’s safety message at home.

Last month, a seventh grader was arrested at Grisham Middle School in northwest Austin after a loaded gun was found in the student’s backpack.