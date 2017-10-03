Playtex recalls some plastic plates, bowls due to choking hazard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Families that have plastic children’s plates in their cupboards should check for a possible recall item.

Paytex has issued a voluntary recall of the Playtex Plates and Bowls with printed graphics due to the potential risk of choking. The company says the clear plastic layer over the graphics can bubble or peel from the surface of the plate or bowl.

The impacted products have been sold in a variety of printed designs from October 2009 to August 2017, including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes and more.

Consumers should stop using the plates and bowls immediately. For product return and refund instructions, click here or call (888) 220-2075, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This recall includes Playtex Plates and Bowls with printed designs sold separately and in sets, including the following:

Playtex DC Super Friends Bowls 3pk

Playtex DC Super Friends Plates 2pk

Playtex DC Super Friends Mealtime Set

and various designs in:

Playtex Bowls 3 pack and 6 pack

Playtex Plates 2 pack and 4 pack

Playtex Toddler Mealtime Set

Playtex Plate Single Pack

Playtex Bowl Single Pack